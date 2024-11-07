Democratic Rep. Ranjeev Puri named state minority leader in Michigan House

Michigan House Democrats

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton) has been named the minority House leader for the 2025-2026 term.

Puri was selected after the Democrats lost the majority in the state House in Tuesday's election, allowing Republicans to reclaim the lower chamber of the legislature.

Republican Rep. Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) was named majority leader of the state House beginning Jan. 8, 2025.

"The cornerstone of our democracy is lifting up the voices of those we represent to help shape the laws and policies that impact everyday life," Puri said in a statement. "I will work tirelessly to be an advocate for the diverse populations represented by the members of the House Democratic Caucus. The next term is our opportunity to coalesce around our shared values, solidify our unity as a caucus, reach across the aisle when possible and focus our energy on a path to majority."

Puri, who is currently the Majority Whip, was elected to the House in 2020. He was appointed chair of the Appropriations subcommittee on Transportation.

Rep. John Fitzgerald (D-Wyoming) was named the Democratic floor leader.

"I am incredibly humbled to have been entrusted with the role of floor leader by my colleagues of the 103rd legislature. Having the opportunity to serve Michiganders in this position means more than I can express," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "House Democrats will have ample opportunity to ensure the chamber lives up to its promise to the people of Michigan to be a consensus-building institution, and I intend to be diligent in my role as Democratic floor leader."