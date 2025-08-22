Michigan House GOP seeks to withhold lawmaker pay for missing budget deadline

With the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1 rapidly approaching, Michigan lawmakers still haven't been able to agree on a budget.

"One of the main responsibilities of the legislature is the power of the purse, right? It is to pass a budget," said Republican state Rep. Joe Aragona.

On Thursday, the House considered a resolution that would have asked voters to consider an amendment to the state constitution when it comes to lawmaker pay.

The proposal would block paychecks for the governor and legislators if a budget isn't in place by the legal deadline of July 1.

"If there's maybe a little bit of personal responsibility that's added in, then maybe it'll drive them to the table. Maybe if our own pay is on the line," said Aragona.

Aragona says his party sponsored the resolution to push his fellow lawmakers to try to come to an agreement.

"We don't want our constituents to feel any type of pain, or if there's any type of misstep, or we're taking too long. We don't want them to be adversely affected," said Aragona.

House GOP leaders say the idea came from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan while on the campaign trail for governor.

"Do your job or don't get paid. Let's bring some accountability to Lansing," said Duggan.

Right now, there is no consequence on the books if leaders miss that deadline.

The process is simple: each chamber comes up with, votes on, and then presents its own budget proposal to the others. The House and Senate then determine a united budget proposal that is then voted on in each chamber.

Once both chambers agree, it goes to the governor to be signed into law.

Democratic Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri says the House is still stuck at the first step.

"The problem that we have right now is that there's just one person not doing his job, and for that reason, we don't have a budget, and then every other legislator would have to pay," said Puri.

Puri called the proposed amendment "political theater," saying it would have no impact on the current budget talks because it would have to go on the ballot to be approved by voters before it would take effect.

"Everything we should be doing should be focused on making sure that a budget is done this year, in 2025, because we are well past the statutory deadline of July 1," said Puri.

If the legislature fails to pass a budget by Oct. 1, it would trigger a state government shutdown.