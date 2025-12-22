Michigan House advances "Taylor Swift" bill package aimed at ticket bots

A package of bills aimed at cracking down on ticket bots in Michigan is heading to the governor's office.

The "Taylor Swift" bill package, which includes House Bills 4262 and 4263, authorizes the Michigan attorney general to pursue action against anyone using ticket bots. The individual would be subject to a penalty of up to $5,000 per ticket that was fraudulently claimed.

Additionally, Senate Bill 158 would create the Event Online Ticket Sales Act to regulate online ticket sales for entertainment events to prevent bots from taking over the purchases.

The bills are tie-barred, meaning that they would not become law without the other.

HBs 4262 and 4263 were initially passed by the House in June before they were sent to the Senate for a vote. It went back to the House for a final vote and will now head to Gov. Whitmer's desk.

"These scams have turned buying tickets into a rigged game," said state Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, who sponsored the bill. "Fans shouldn't need insider tricks or outrageous budgets just to enjoy a concert or a ballgame. This legislation restores fairness and makes sure ticket sales aren't decided by bots playing 'mastermind' behind the scenes."

The bills come after the 2022 Eras Tour ticket sale fiasco. Ticketmaster, which sold most of the tickets, was sued by fans for its mishandling of ticket sales, prompting an investigation by the Justice Department. The platform blamed a massive bot attack for crashing its website when the tour ticket presale launched in November 2022, resulting in the company temporarily suspending sales.

Since then, Michigan lawmakers have been proposing bills to regulate online ticket sales in the state. In 2024, the House passed House Bills 5661 and 5662; however, the bills did not move any further. Those bills were reintroduced in 2025 as Senate Bills 158 and 159.

"For too many families, trying to buy tickets has felt like a 'cruel summer'," Harris said. "You refresh the page, watch prices climb, and realize the system was never built for you. This legislation helps make ticket buying 'fearless' again."