Michigan high school football 2025 state finals schedule. Here's what to know

The 2025 Michigan High School Athletic Association football state finals are set for this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

For the second time in three years, the state finals will not be played as their traditional Friday-Saturday event, as Michigan State will host Maryland Saturday night at Ford Field.

State finals for Divisions 2, 4, 6 and 8 are played on Friday, Nov. 28, while championships for Divisions 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be played on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Of the 16 teams remaining, seven bring undefeated records into the final week of the 2025 season. The Divisions 1, 3 and 8 finals feature matchups of undefeated, 13-0 teams.

Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) and Jackson Lumen Christi (10-3) are both making their 18th state finals appearance in program history. Catholic Central has won 10 state championships, with its most recent coming in 2009, while Lumen Christi has 14 state titles to its credit, with its most recent coming in 2024.

Dearborn Divine Child (Division 4) is looking to win its first state championship since 1985, while Menominee (Division 7) is eyeing its first since 2007.

Mount Pleasant (Division 3) is making its second state finals appearance and first since 2011, and is looking to win its first state championship.

Dexter (Division 2) is the lone team making its first state finals appearance.

Unlike in previous years, the 2025 MHSAA football state finals will only be available to stream live on the NFHS Network. Previously, state finals games aired live on FanDuel Sports Network. There is no TV broadcast this year.

Below is the schedule for this weekend's state finals.

Friday, Nov. 28, at Ford Field in Detroit

Division 8 state final

Harbor Beach (13-0) vs. Hudson (13-0), 9:30 a.m.

Division 4 state final

Dearborn Divine Child (12-1) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (12-1), 12:30 p.m.

Division 6 state final

Kingsley (11-2) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (10-3), 4 p.m.

Division 2 state final

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (10-2) vs. Dexter (12-1), 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30, at Ford Field in Detroit

Division 7 state final

Schoolcraft (11-2) vs. Menominee (13-0), 9:30 a.m.

Division 3 state final

Mount Pleasant (13-0) vs. DeWitt (13-0), 12:30 p.m.

Division 5 state final

Grand Rapids West Catholic (12-1) vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (11-2), 4 p.m.

Division 1 state final

Detroit Cass Tech (13-0) vs. Detroit Catholic Central (13-0), 7 p.m.