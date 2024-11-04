Michigan health officials report rise in whooping cough cases

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan health officials are warning residents about a rise in cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

As of Oct. 28, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported 830 confirmed or probable cases this year. Between 2017 and 2019, the state averaged 596 cases of whopping cough each year.

According to MDHHS, early symptoms of pertussis can resemble a common cold, and symptoms can take five to 10 days to appear after being exposed. Babies and children might not have a cough but could have pauses in their breathing, which can cause their skin to look bluish or cause shortness of breath. Later symptoms include uncontrolled coughing fits.

The median age of pertussis cases is 13, and officials say 75% of those cases have been in people under 18. An acute case of pertussis can cause serious illness in people of all ages but is more likely to be severe and potentially deadly for infants.

"Vaccinations continue to be our top line of defense against the spread of pertussis," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "With a declining rate of immunizations, we are unfortunately seeing a rise in pertussis and other vaccine preventable diseases statewide. We encourage all Michiganders to stay up to date with their immunization schedule."

The CDC recommends the pertussis vaccine for infants, children, adolescents and those who are pregnant, as well as for adults who haven't received a dose as a child or adult.

State health officials say 82.9% of children have received their first dose of the Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP) vaccine by the time they are three months old, but only 65.6% of 19-month-olds received the four recommended doses.