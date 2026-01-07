Michigan health officials sidestep CDC's revised recommended vaccine list

Michigan's state health agency is recommending that families follow an immunization schedule provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics or the American Academy of Family Physicians, rather than the newest schedule issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This statement is in response to the fact that the CDC has taken six previously routine vaccinations off its recommendation list.

The ones that were removed as routine include hepatitis A, hepatitis B and rotavirus; families are now expected to discuss with a health care provider whether the additional vaccines are appropriate for a given individual.

Federal and private insurance will still cover the cost of vaccines for the diseases the CDC no longer recommends universally, according to a Department of Health and Human Services fact sheet.

But any of the published lists of childhood and adolescent vaccinations takes years to work through, based on recommended age brackets and follow-up series for specific immunizations. There are also recommended vaccinations for adults, with that schedule depending on a person's age, medical history and other factors.

Significant changes in schedules can lead to confusion and frustration among families and medical providers, Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said. State officials explained that school vaccine requirements, medical practice workflow and even the manufacturing of combination vaccines rely on popular schedules as a planning guide.

Her Standing Recommendation on Dec. 18, therefore, advises health care providers and families to continue to follow the child and adolescent immunization lists by either the American Academy of Pediatrics or the American Academy of Family Physicians.

"For decades, vaccines have played a critical role in the prevention and control of infectious diseases and significant reductions in childhood illnesses and fatalities," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

