Michigan group offers drivers chance to receive money for pothole-related vehicle repairs

A Michigan group is aiming to help drivers in need of money to fix vehicles damaged by potholes.

The Pothole Payback Contest is giving 15 people up to $800 "for the most impactful pothole-related incidents reported across the state," according to Fix MI State, which is organizing the initiative.

Motorists are asked to describe their pothole incident and provide proof of vehicle damage when they enter. The contest webpage says organizers will pick five people per month through June.

Officials said the program gives people a "platform to speak out" about Michigan's infrastructure. According to organizers, they received hundreds of entries when it ran last year.

Fix MI State, according to its website, is a coalition of Michigan business, government and policy organizations that aims to teach people about what it calls an "infrastructure crisis" and identify ways to solve it.

NOTE: The attached video first ran on March 23.