Michigan gas prices inch up 3 cents a gallon from last week

Michigan's gas prices inched up slightly this week, with motorists paying an average 3 cents more for a gallon of unleaded regular gas.

AAA-The Auto Club provided that information in its weekly gas price report issued Tuesday. The state average is now $3.20 a gallon, which is 16 cents more than this time last month but still 46 cents less than this time last year.

"Drivers in Michigan saw higher prices at the pump over Memorial Day weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Metro Detroit's current average is $3.16 per gallon, about 5 cents more than last week's average but still 47 cents less than this same time last year.

Benton Harbor, Lansing and Grand Rapids have the highest average gas prices in Michigan this week; Traverse City, Marquette and Metro Detroit have the lowest.