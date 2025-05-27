Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan gas prices inch up 3 cents a gallon from last week

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Hamtramck city leadership discussions continue; Ypsilanti house fire; and more top stories
Hamtramck city leadership discussions continue; Ypsilanti house fire; and more top stories 04:00

Michigan's gas prices inched up slightly this week, with motorists paying an average 3 cents more for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. 

AAA-The Auto Club provided that information in its weekly gas price report issued Tuesday. The state average is now $3.20 a gallon, which is 16 cents more than this time last month but still 46 cents less than this time last year. 

"Drivers in Michigan saw higher prices at the pump over Memorial Day weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. 

 Metro Detroit's current average is $3.16 per gallon, about 5 cents more than last week's average but still 47 cents less than this same time last year. 

Benton Harbor, Lansing and Grand Rapids have the highest average gas prices in Michigan this week; Traverse City, Marquette and Metro Detroit have the lowest. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.