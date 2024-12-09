Gas prices in Michigan drop to lowest prices since January, AAA says

Detroit shooting suspect in court, Syrian Americans celebrate in Metro Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — AAA reported Monday that gas prices in Michigan are the lowest they've been since January.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 13 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

In Metro Detroit, gas prices continue to fall. Motorists are filling up for an average of $2.96 per gallon, about nine cents less than last week and 18 cents less than this time last year.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $44, which is $14 less than what they were paying from 2023's highest price in August.

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing the lowest gas prices since January of this year," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If demand falls, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, pump prices could drop further."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.02), Marquette ($2.98) and Jackson ($2.96), while the least expensive prices are in Flint ($2.86), Saginaw ($2.89) and Benton Harbor ($2.90).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.