Michigan gas prices drop to lowest price since February

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 12 cents from last week and have dropped to their lowest mark since February, according to AAA.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is down 12 cents from a week ago and 37 cents less than a month ago. AAA says drivers are also paying 40 cents less than a year ago at this time.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are filling up for an average of $3.32 per gallon, which is 9 cents less than last week and 41 cents less than this time last year.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices since February," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "Falling gasoline demand and oil costs will likely keep pump prices sliding."

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $48, which is $10 less than what they were paying in August 2023.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Jackson ($3.37), Ann Arbor ($3.34) and Marquette ($3.33), while the least expensive prices are in Grand Rapids ($3.06), Benton Harbor ($3.10) and Flint ($3.18).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.