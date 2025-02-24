Michigan gas prices jump slightly since last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices increased by a penny from a week ago.

According to AAA, Michiganders are paying an average of $3.08 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 5 cents less than last month and 13 cents less than a year ago.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists $46, which is about $11 less than the highest price motorists paid in July 2024. The national average is currently $3.14.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $3.11 per gallon, which is 3 cents less than last week and 12 cents less than last year.

"With very little change in the state average, Michigan drivers are seeing similar gas prices to a week ago," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.13), Metro Detroit ($3.11) and Jackson ($3.08), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.96), Benton Harbor ($3) and Marquette ($3.05).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.