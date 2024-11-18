Michigan gas prices jump 9 cents from last week, AAA says

E. coli outbreak linked to carrots, Lions move to 9-1 with rout of Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — AAA reported Monday that gas prices in Michigan have jumped 9 cents since last week.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 21 cents less than this time last month and 18 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are filling up for an average of $3.13 per gallon, about 3 cents more than last week but 22 cents less than this time last year.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $46, which is $12 less than what they were paying from 2023's highest price in August.

"Michigan gas prices continue the up and down rollercoaster, with the state average rising nine cents from last week," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If demand continues to increase, alongside tight gasoline stocks, then pump prices may continue to increase."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Jackson ($3.19), Ann Arbor ($3.18) and Grand Rapids ($3.17), while the least expensive prices are in Traverse City ($3.00), Marquette ($3.04) and Saginaw ($3.09).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.