Michigan gas prices jump 7 cents since last week, AAA says

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan motorists can expect to pay more at the gas pump this week.

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.10 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 3 cents more than last month but 12 cents less than a year ago.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $46, which is about $11 less than what they were paying from 2024's highest price in July.

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to this time last week," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are paying $3.15 per gallon, about a penny more than last week but still 6 cents less than this time last year.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Metro Detroit ($3.15), Ann Arbor ($3.14) and Jackson ($3.08), while the cheapest prices are in Marquette ($3.03), Traverse City ($3.04) and Benton Harbor ($3.05).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.