Michigan gas prices jump 6 cents from last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices jumped 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $46, around $11 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 13 cents than this time last month and 27 cents less than this time a year ago.

"While many metro areas across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump, some communities are seeing similar or even lower gas prices compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $3.06 per gallon, which is 5 cents less than last week and 37 cents less than at the same time a year ago.

The most expensive gas prices in Michigan can be found in Benton Harbor ($3.17), Ann Arbor ($3.17) and Saginaw ($3.16), according to AAA, while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.88), Marquette ($2.94) and Grand Rapids ($3.03).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.