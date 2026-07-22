Michigan gas prices average $4.19 a gallon for regular unleaded, AAA says

Michigan gas prices have risen sharply over the past few days, with an jncrease of 24 cents in the past week and a half, according to AAA-The Auto Group.

AAA provides trend reports on average gas price reports once a week on Mondays, and also has a database where daily updates are made. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has been bobbing up and down in recent weeks, according to that data, but is now solidly above $4 a gallon in Michigan.

Recent Michigan gas price reports from AAA include the following:

While Michigan gas prices have run above the national average, AAA said that the national prices also are pushing up because of "instability along the Strait of Hormuz." The national gas average price on July 22 was $4.06 a gallon, up from $3.89 a gallon a week earlier.

In the meantime, CBS News reports that oil prices had a noticeable increase on Wednesday, with international benchmark Brent Crude trading briefly over $95 a barrel – a $20 rise since the U.S. and Iran resumed fighting on July 7.

The above video originally aired on July 20, 2026.