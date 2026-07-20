Michigan's gas prices spike up 20 cents in a week, AAA says

Gas prices are noticeably on the increase again – and an analyst says that trend is likely to continue.

Michigan motorists are now paying an average of $4.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, AAA-The Auto Club said, compared to $4 a gallon nationwide. The Michigan price is 20 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents more than this time last month and 99 cents more than this time last year.

AAA issues gas price trend reports every Monday and maintains a database with daily updates

At the current price point, Michigan drivers are paying about $62 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, an increase of about $11 from 2025's highest price last August.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit's current average is $4.09 per gallon, about 12 cents more than last week's average and 89 cents more than this same time last year.

Gas and diesel prices have risen in nearly every state for two weeks in a row, with $4 a gallon increasingly common and diesel fuel back above $5 a gallon, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets, the story is increasingly less about crude oil and more about global refining capacity — the Strait of Hormuz remains closed while continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries further squeeze an already strained supply picture, De Haan said. "Price-cycling markets are likely to see another jolt higher in the coming days, and motorists should brace for a rougher stretch ahead."