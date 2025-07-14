Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan gas prices rose 12 cents this week, AAA reports

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories
Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories 04:00

Michigan gas prices rose 12 cents this week as compared to a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported. 

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.27 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This is 16 cents more than this time last month, but 32 cents less than this time last year. 

The math works out to an average $49 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, which is about $8 less than 2024's highest price last July. 
 
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price inched up. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.25 per gallon.

The least expensive gas prices in the state this week are in Marquette, Benton Harbor and Metro Detroit. 

The most expensive gas prices in the state this week are in Saginaw, Traverse City and Lansing. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.