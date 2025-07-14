Michigan gas prices rose 12 cents this week, AAA reports

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories

Michigan gas prices rose 12 cents this week as compared to a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.27 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This is 16 cents more than this time last month, but 32 cents less than this time last year.

The math works out to an average $49 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, which is about $8 less than 2024's highest price last July.



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price inched up. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.25 per gallon.

The least expensive gas prices in the state this week are in Marquette, Benton Harbor and Metro Detroit.

The most expensive gas prices in the state this week are in Saginaw, Traverse City and Lansing.