Michigan gas prices increase by 20 cents since Monday, AAA reports

It remains to be seen how a two-week ceasefire that was announced Tuesday night between the U.S. and Iran will affect consumer prices at home and abroad.

But Michigan's unleaded gasoline prices did bump up about 20 cents a gallon between Monday morning and Wednesday morning, according to data tracked by AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Michigan drivers were paying an average of $3.87 a gallon for regular unleaded gas on Monday. AAA provides week-to-week trend reports on Monday, but also maintains a database with daily gas price reports from across the country.

Metro Detroit drivers were paying about $3.89 per gallon on Monday.

The price reports from AAA stayed steady for Metro Detroit at $3.89 on Wednesday.

Across Michigan, the prices had bumped up to an average of $4.07 a gallon on Wednesday with $4.16 listed as the national average.