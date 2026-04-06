Michigan gas prices drop 9 cents from last week, AAA says

Michigan drivers are seeing some relief at the pump, as gas prices in the state dropped 9 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

On average, drivers in the state are paying $3.87 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 60 cents more than last month and 63 cents more than at the same time the previous year.

A 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders about $58, which is roughly $7 more than the highest price drivers paid in August 2025.

"After more than five weeks of steady increases, Michigan drivers are finally getting a break at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "Even with this recent relief, prices remain elevated, and ongoing increases in crude oil could quickly push gas prices higher again."

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $3.89 per gallon, which is 3 cents less than last week but 66 cents more than at the same time last year.

The most expensive gas prices in Michigan are in Marquette ($4.02), Benton Harbor ($3.91) and Ann Arbor ($3.91), according to AAA, while the lowest prices are in Flint ($3.71), Saginaw ($3.79) and Lansing ($3.81).

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an energy emergency in eight Southeast Michigan counties amid rising gas prices across the state.

Whitmer's order temporarily suspends a fuel blend requirement in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties and permits the sale of higher vapor pressure gasoline, which can usually cost 10 to 20 cents less. The eight counties are home to nearly half of the state's population.

"Right now, countless Michigan families are struggling with rising costs on the essentials, from groceries to gas," Whitmer said. "As governor, I can't end a war overseas or undo bad policies at the federal level that led to higher gas prices, but I will do what I can to try to give families a break."

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.