Michigan gas prices hold steady over last week

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan have held steady over the past week, AAA said Monday.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.27 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is a penny less than a week ago and 14 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $49, which is $9 less than what they were paying in August 2023.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are filling up for an average of $3.31 per gallon, which is about 9 cents less than last week and 11 cents less than this time last year.

"With the state average down just one penny from a week ago, Michigan gas prices have held steady," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If gas demand falls, alongside lower crude oil prices, pump prices could follow suit."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.32), Metro Detroit ($3.31) and Jackson ($3.29), while the least expensive prices are in Benton Harbor ($3.16), Flint ($3.21) and Traverse City ($3.23).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.