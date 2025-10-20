Michigan gas prices hit lowest point per gallon since April 2021, AAA says

Gasoline prices in Michigan have reached a four-year low after the prices dropped 13 cents a gallon in the past week, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.79 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is 41 cents less than this time last month and 49 cents less than this time last year. This is not just a 2025 low, but the lowest since April 2021, AAA said.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs about $41.

Metro Detroit's current average is $2.84 per gallon, which is about 9 cents less than last week's average and 50 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in the state are Ann Arbor ($2.93), Marquette ($2.87) and Metro Detroit ($2.84).

The least expensive gas price averages in the state are Grand Rapids ($2.69), Flint ($2.70) and Lansing ($2.72).