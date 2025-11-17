Watch CBS News
Michigan gas prices drop 9 cents this week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
/ CBS Detroit

Michigan gas prices have dropped 9 cents per regular unleaded gallon since last week, AAA-The Auto Club group reported. 

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.02 a gallon for regular unleaded. The cost is 19 cents more than this time last month, but 13 cents less than this time last year. 

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank fill-up would cost about $45. 

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.05 per gallon, about 2 cents less than last week's average and 9 cents less than this same time last year. 

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($3.11), Metro Detroit ($3.05) and Lansing ($3.03). 

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Traverse City ($2.81), Marquette ($2.90) and Flint ($2.95). 

