Michigan gas prices drop 9 cents this week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices have dropped 9 cents per regular unleaded gallon since last week, AAA-The Auto Club group reported.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.02 a gallon for regular unleaded. The cost is 19 cents more than this time last month, but 13 cents less than this time last year.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank fill-up would cost about $45.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.05 per gallon, about 2 cents less than last week's average and 9 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($3.11), Metro Detroit ($3.05) and Lansing ($3.03).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Traverse City ($2.81), Marquette ($2.90) and Flint ($2.95).