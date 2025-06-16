Michigan gas prices drop 8 cents since last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices dropped 8 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $46, around $11 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 14 cents less than this time last month and 49 cents less than this time a year ago.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are paying about $3.16 per gallon, which is 1 cent less than last week but 40 cents less than last year.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.18), Metro Detroit ($3.16) and Grand Rapids ($3.03), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.98), Flint ($2.99) and Marquette ($2.99).

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing lower prices at the pump this week," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.