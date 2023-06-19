Michigan gas prices drop 7 cents from a week ago, AAA says

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan dropped by 7 cents from a week ago, according to a report on Monday from AAA.

The state's average price for regular gas sits at $3.58 per gallon, which is 3 cents more than last month but $1.60 less than last year.

In Metro Detroit, the average gas price is $3.64, which is 3 cents less than last week and $1.64 less than last year.

AAA says motorists are spending $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of glass. The demand for gas decreased from 9.22 to 9.19 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a slight drop in gas prices to start the week," Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. "If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through this week."

How to save

AAA recommends the following to help save on gas: