Michigan gas prices drop 7 cents from a week ago, AAA says
(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan dropped by 7 cents from a week ago, according to a report on Monday from AAA.
The state's average price for regular gas sits at $3.58 per gallon, which is 3 cents more than last month but $1.60 less than last year.
In Metro Detroit, the average gas price is $3.64, which is 3 cents less than last week and $1.64 less than last year.
AAA says motorists are spending $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of glass. The demand for gas decreased from 9.22 to 9.19 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration.
"Michigan motorists are seeing a slight drop in gas prices to start the week," Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. "If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through this week."
How to save
AAA recommends the following to help save on gas:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell
