Michigan gas prices drop 38 cents in past week, getting closer to $4 a gallon

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 38 cents in the past week, AAA says, with motorists paying an average of $4.17 per gallon for regular unleaded.

This continues a trend noticed last week with gas prices declining. In some cases, posted prices in Southeast Michigan dropped to below $4 a gallon over the weekend.

AAA issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates.

Michigan's average price of $4.17 a gallon is 23 cents less than this time last month, and $1.05 more than this time last year. A 15-gallon fill-up would cost about $63.

The national average price is currently $4 a gallon, down 16 cents from a week ago. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy, said both gas and diesel prices are trending down because of dropping oil prices and seasonal decline in demand.

Michigan has seen some of the highest prices in the Midwest because several other states temporarily stopped collecting state fuel taxes given the high oil prices in recent months. Michigan did not take that step.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Benton Harbor ($4.29), Ann Arbor ($4.27) and Traverse City ($4.27).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Flint ($4.00), Lansing ($4.03) and Saginaw ($4.06).