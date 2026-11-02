Michigan gas prices drop 28 cents since last week, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan are down 28 cents from a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group reports.

Motorists are now paying an average of $4.55 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is 28 cents less than this time last week, 2 cents more than this time last month and $1.57 more than this time last year.

At the current price, 15 gallons of gas cost about $68.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($4.59), Metro Detroit ($4.58) and Benton Harbor ($4.56).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Flint ($4.43), Lansing ($4.45) and Marquette ($4.46).

AAA provides weekly gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily reports.

"Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week, while diesel declined in most, as refinery maintenance wraps up and seasonal demand continues to fade with the onset of cooler weather," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "That combination has given gasoline and diesel prices some much-needed breathing room, and motorists are finally seeing relief at the pump."