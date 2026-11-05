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Michigan gas prices drop 33 cents in one week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Gas prices are continuing to drop noticeably in Michigan, with a 22-cent decline since Monday and a 33-cent decline in the past week. 

That's according to AAA-The Auto Club Group, which issues weekly trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates. 

A gallon of unleaded regular gas now costs an average of $4.33 in Michigan, AAA says. The cost was $4.55 on Monday and $4.66 a week ago. A year ago, the average cost was $3.14 a gallon. 

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, highlighted the trend on his social media accounts, saying Wednesday night that "every single state is seeing lower gas prices today than a week ago."  

A contributing factor, he said, was huge losses in gasoline and diesel markets that he expected to impact retail prices by Thursday and Friday. 

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