Michigan gas prices drop 14 cents in the past week; but relief may be short-lived

Gas prices in Michigan dropped 14 cents in AAA's week-to-week report issued Monday, but experts say the relief may be short-lived.

"With going volatility, prices could change direction again just as quickly," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.73 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, AAA-The Auto Club Group says. This is 14 cents lower than last week; but 70 cents more than this time last month and $1.66 more than this time last year.

At Monday's prices, the AAA gas cost calculator shows that someone who is making the round trip from Detroit to Cleveland for the Pistons-Cavaliers NBA playoff game 4 on Monday night, driving a vehicle that gets 27 mpg, would pay just under $60 for gas (not including any Ohio Turnpike tolls for the route taken).

Gas prices in Michigan and Ohio are both above the national average of $4.52 that AAA is posting Monday. The Great Lakes region has been affected not just by the national gas price trend up, but refinery issues that have impacted both gas and diesel production, said Patrick De Haan head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.

As a result, the Midwest states have been higher than the national average in recent weeks.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are Ann Arbor ($4.79), Metro Detroit ($4.77) and Benton Harbor ($4.76).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are Marquette ($4.50), Flint ($4.57) and Lansing ($4.67).