Michigan gas prices drop 13 cents since last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices dropped 13 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $47, around $10 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 10 cents less than this time last month, but 8 cents more than this time a year ago.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are paying about $3.26 per gallon, which is 5 cents less than last week and 7 cents less than last year.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.27), Metro Detroit ($3.26) and Grand Rapids ($3.18), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($3.04), Flint ($3.05) and Saginaw ($3.05).

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If demand continues to fall, gas prices may drop further."

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.