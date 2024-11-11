Michigan gas prices drop 12 cents since last week, AAA says

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — AAA reported Monday that gas prices in Michigan have dropped 12 cents since last week.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 28 cents less than this time last month and 36 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $45, which is $13 less than what they were paying in August 2023.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are filling up for an average of $3.10 per gallon, which is about 7 cents less than last week and 30 cents less than this time last year.

"Michigan gas prices have dropped to the lowest prices since February," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If gasoline stocks continue to rise, alongside lower demand, pump prices could drop further."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.10), Metro Detroit ($3.10) and Marquette ($3.09), while the least expensive prices are in Flint ($2.93), Grand Rapids ($2.97) and Traverse City ($2.98)

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.