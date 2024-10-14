Michigan gas prices down 7 cents since last week, AAA says

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 7 cents since last week, AAA said Monday.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.28 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the same price as this time last month and 22 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $49, which is $9 less than what they were paying in August 2023.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are filling up for an average of $3.40 per gallon, which is about 3 cents less than last week and 7 cents less than this time last year.

"Despite an increase in demand, Michigan gas prices continue to decline across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If demand reverses course, drivers could see gas prices continue to drop."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Metro Detroit ($3.40), Ann Arbor ($3.37) and Marquette ($3.28), while the least expensive prices are in Benton Harbor ($3.13), Saginaw ($3.16) and Grand Rapids ($3.17).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.