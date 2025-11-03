Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan gas prices down 11 cents from last week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Michigan's gas prices are down 11 cents from a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported. 

Drivers are paying an average of $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan. That price is 20 cents a gallon less than a month ago, and 21 cents less than this time last year. 

For a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, that adds up to about $44. 

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.00 per gallon, the same as last week's average. 

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are: Ann Arbor ($3.07), Metro Detroit ($3.00) and Lansing ($2.98). 

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are: Traverse City ($2.83), Jackson ($2.86) and Saginaw ($2.89). 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue