Michigan gas prices down 11 cents from last week, AAA says

Michigan's gas prices are down 11 cents from a week ago, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported.

Drivers are paying an average of $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan. That price is 20 cents a gallon less than a month ago, and 21 cents less than this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, that adds up to about $44.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.00 per gallon, the same as last week's average.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are: Ann Arbor ($3.07), Metro Detroit ($3.00) and Lansing ($2.98).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are: Traverse City ($2.83), Jackson ($2.86) and Saginaw ($2.89).