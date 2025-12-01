Michigan gas prices drop 15 cents in the past week, AAA says

Michigan's gas prices dropped 15 cents this week, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported Monday.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 5 cents less than this time last month, and 14 cents less than this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, that adds up to about $44.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price also has dropped decreased. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.96 per gallon, about 10 cents less than last week's average and 10 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages reported this week are in Ann Arbor ($3.06), Jackson ($3.02) and Lansing ($2.97).

The least expensive gas price averages reported this week are in Traverse City ($2.63), Marquette ($2.77) and Benton Harbor ($2.88).