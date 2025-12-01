Watch CBS News
Business

Michigan gas prices drop 15 cents in the past week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Michigan's gas prices dropped 15 cents this week, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported Monday. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 5 cents less than this time last month, and 14 cents less than this time last year. 

For a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, that adds up to about $44. 

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price also has dropped decreased. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.96 per gallon, about 10 cents less than last week's average and 10 cents less than this same time last year. 

The most expensive gas price averages reported this week are in Ann Arbor ($3.06), Jackson ($3.02) and Lansing ($2.97). 

The least expensive gas price averages reported this week are in Traverse City ($2.63), Marquette ($2.77) and Benton Harbor ($2.88). 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue