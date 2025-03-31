Watch CBS News
Michigan average gas prices decline 7 cents a gallon this week

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Gas prices in Michigan have dropped an average 7 cents a gallon as compared to last week, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported Monday. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.10 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is 7 cents lower than last week, 12 cents more than a month ago, and 52 cents less than a year ago. 

A 15-gallon tank of gas at this week's price is $46. 

At 433.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

"Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump this week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand increases, alongside tight supply, pump prices will likely follow suit." 

The most expensive gas price average on Monday was Jackson at $3.16, the least expensive was Traverse City at $2.89. Metro Detroit held steady as compared to last week at $3.12 a gallon. 

