Michigan gas prices continue to rise, but still hovering around $4 a gallon

Gas prices in Michigan are up 4 cents per gallon in the AAA's week-to-week tracker, currently hovering at just under $4 a gallon after having briefly reached that point a few days ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.96 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 97 cents more than this time last month and 82 cents more than this time last year.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $59.

"While that's a welcome sign for drivers, prices remain elevated and could change again depending on what happens with oil markets and demand," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

"The situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable, but upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist as long as global oil supplies are constrained by the continued disruption in the Strait," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"We're likely to see the national average for gasoline push beyond the $4-per-gallon mark, while diesel could approach $6 per gallon and potentially set new records if conditions fail to improve," De Haan added.

AAA also said that Metro Detroit's average daily gas price decreased slightly this week. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.92 per gallon, about 1 cent less than last week's average but still 81 cents more than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Benton Harbor ($4.08), Jackson ($4.06) and Lansing ($3.99).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Flint ($3.86), Marquette ($3.90) and Metro Detroit ($3.92).