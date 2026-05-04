Michigan gas prices averaging $4.85 a gallon, AAA says

Michigan's gas prices remained stable over the weekend after several days of price spikes, with the overall impact setting Monday's average gas prices 83 cents higher per gallon than a week ago.

AAA provides weekly gas price trends on Mondays, but also tracks the numbers on a daily basis in its national database.

Michigan is at an average of $4.85 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel this week, up from $4.02 last week and significantly higher than $3.20 seen a year ago.

At the current price point, AAA calculates a round trip from Detroit to Mackinaw City would cost $103.95 just in gas. That pricing estimate is based on driving a vehicle that hits 27 miles per gallon.

"Until oil prices ease and gasoline stocks rebuild, drivers may continue to feel pressure from higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices this week in Michigan include Ann Arbor; the least expensive gas prices in Michigan this week include Metro Detroit.

In the meantime, Michigan's diesel fuel prices hit a record high of $6 a gallon on Sunday and was listed at $6.01 on Monday. While regular unleaded gas is typically used in passenger vehicles; diesel fuel is more common for delivery trucks, farm, buses and construction vehicles.