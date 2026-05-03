Average diesel price in Michigan reaches record high $6, AAA says

Michigan's average diesel price on Sunday is $6 — the highest ever recorded by the American Automobile Association.

The average price of diesel in the state on Saturday was $5.96, $5.12 a week ago and $4.98 30 days ago, the auto club said. The $6 figure is roughly 36 cents above the national average.

Some Freight and delivery trucks, trains, buses, boats and farm, construction and military vehicles have diesel engines, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. Industrial facilities, large buildings, institutional facilities, hospitals and electric utilities have diesel engine generators, which serve as backup and emergency power.

Michigan's average regular gas price on Sunday is $4.86, which is 1 cent lower than Saturday and 84 cents higher than a week ago, according to the auto club.

The state with the highest average regular gas price on Sunday is California at $6.01, the auto club said.

Production disruptions at the BP Whiting refinery in Indiana have "played a large role" in fuel prices rising over the past week, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said in an email to CBS News last month that he doesn't expect gas prices to drop below $3 this year absent a major economic shock, such as a recession.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on April 30.