Gas prices in Michigan up an average 7 cents this week, AAA says

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
Gas prices in Michigan are up 7 cents from last week, with drivers paying an average $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. 

AAA-The Auto Club provided that information in its weekly gas price trends report, noting that those prices result in a 15-gallon tank of gas costing a total $47. 

Michigan's current gas prices at the pump average 4 cents less than this time last month, and 45 cents less than this time last year. 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.42 b/d to 8.46 b/d. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 236.0 million barrels to 234.0. Gasoline production increased, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day. 

Specific to Metro Detroit, the local average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.11 per gallon, which is the same as last week's average and 50 cents less than this same time last year. 

