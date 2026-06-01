Michigan gas prices drop noticeably for second week in a row, AAA says

Michigan gas prices continue to decline this week, with about a 25-cent drop in average prices for regular unleaded gas, AAA-The Auto Club Group says.

Motorists are now paying an average of $4.38 per gallon for regular unleaded, compared to $4.63 on May 25 and $4.84 on May 18. The national average is currently $4.32 a gallon.

Even with prices pulling back noticeably during the past two weeks, Michigan drivers are still paying $1.28 per gallon more than this time last year. The lingering trend is the highest gas prices for motorists in the past four years.

At the current average price of $4.38 per gallon, a 15-gallon tank of gasoline costs about $66.

"While the drop is welcome as we head into the busy summer travel season, fuel prices remain volatile and could shift again quickly," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Traverse City ($4.48), Ann Arbor ($4.43) and Benton Harbor ($4.42).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Flint ($4.15), Lansing ($4.19) and Marquette ($4.22).