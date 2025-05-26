Minor injuries reported after motorist crashes into Michigan Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicle

One of Michigan's Freeway Courtesy Patrol vehicles was struck by another motorist and wrecked while parked Friday night along Interstate 75.

The Auburn Hills Police Department shared photos of the wreckage and a safety message on social media, relating what had happened.

An oncoming motorist struck and wrecked this Michigan Courtesy Patrol vehicle that was on an emergency call May 23, 2025, in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills Police Department

The Michigan Department of Transportation's Safety Service Patrol, also known as Freeway Courtesy Patrol, is a service meant to assist motorists and first responders during traffic incidents such as crashes or disabled vehicles. That's what was taking place Friday night when "it was struck by a motorist who failed to move over," Auburn Hills police said.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver who ran into the safety vehicle was charged.

"'Move over, slow down' isn't a suggestion, it's the LAW," Auburn Hills officers added.

Michigan's Freeway Courtesy Patrol teams are dispatched when requested by law enforcement or MDOT. They also patrol assigned highways during high-traffic times such as rush hour and weekend special events. Their tasks include helping to remove debris from traffic lanes, change a vehicle's tires and report abandoned vehicles.

The service began in 1994 along I-75 in Detroit, and has since expanded to other metro area such as Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.