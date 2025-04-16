Watch CBS News
Michigan home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright goes on the market

A Michigan home that was built and recently revived to a design inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright is listed for sale. 

Wright, who died in 1959, was a renowned American designer and architect. More than 500 buildings were built with his modern and distinctive Usonian style, several of which still exist in Michigan. In addition to that work, he designed hundreds of other building plans.

eppstein-home.jpg
The Eppstein home in Galesburg, Michigan, was built according to a design inspiration from renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Zillow

The Eppstein home at 11090 Hawthorne Drive, Galesburg, was among those inspired by his artistic approach. Wright provided the designs in 1948, and it was built in 1953 by the original homeowners. It sits amid a landscape with mature trees and rolling hills within the Galesburg Country Homes community known as The Acres.

Recent work on the home included updates to modern conveniences, while still maintaining the historical details and footprint, such as expansive windows and abundant natural light. 

The Eppstein home is listed for $2.1 million. It has three bedrooms and two baths and is a total of 2,500 square feet. Photos can be seen on the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy site. 



