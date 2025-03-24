Michigan fishing season dates, license fees, announced for 2025

Michigan fishing licenses for 2025 are now available to purchase or renew. The 2024 fishing licenses will expire March 31.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said all anglers age 17 and older are required to have a fishing license to fish in the state. The license are valid for all fish caught in Michigan although there are some additional requirements for specific species.

The options and fees are:

Annual license for Michigan residents: $26.

Annual license for out-of-state visitors: $76.

Daily fishing license: $10 a day.

Youth fishing license: Optional for age 16 and younger, available for $2.

Fishing licenses can be purchased at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or by downloading the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app and purchasing through the app.

Additional notes for the upcoming fishing season include:

Trout opening, statewide: April 26.

Walleye and northern pike opening, Lower Peninsula inland: April 26.

Walleye and northern pike opening, Upper Peninsula waters: May 15.

Bass fish possession opening, most locations: May 25.

Bass fish possession opening, Lake St. Clair, St. Clair and Detroit rivers: June 21.