Michigan experts worry after federal cuts impact forecast translations from NOAA

As the Trump administration continues to slim down the federal workforce, agencies like the National Weather Service face continuous changes.

"Every week, it seems new things are cut, so that's one of the challenges: we don't know how to plan for the future," said Martin Baxter, professor of meteorology at Central Michigan University.

So far this year, hundreds of employees have been fired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service. The long-term effects are yet to be discovered.

"We need people to do this issue these life-saving forecasts and warnings," Baxter said.

While a workforce reduction is ongoing, there are other changes as well. Recently, the National Weather Service halted its website's automated translation service. According to Bloomberg, the contract expired.

"Part of the weather services mission to make sure everyone in America, no matter what language they speak no matter where they live, is to make sure they can understand the warnings that they are providing them with," Baxter said.

The expired contract reportedly was with an AI company that translated weather alerts and forecasts into several languages, including Spanish and Chinese.

According to the NWS' website, further details on the future of this service will be provided when available.

"Allowing that contract to lapse means some people may not receive the information they've received in recent history," Baxter said.

As budget cuts continue, the effects could be felt far and wide, even down to your favorite weather app!

"The private companies that create the apps make it look nice and allow you to interact with it, but the fact that the data is there at all comes from NOAA and the National Weather Service," Baxter said.

The weather-related cuts could eventually prove to be a lasting issue, especially when preparing the next generation of meteorologists at the collegiate level.

"Now that the government is telling them no, we don't need people to do this, it is really hard to take for young people," according to Baxter said.