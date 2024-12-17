Employee arrested for stabbing company president in West Michigan, police say

MUSKEGON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after police say he stabbed the president of a company he worked for Tuesday morning in West Michigan.

According to Fruitport police, officers were called to Anderson Express Inc. in Muskegon for a report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation determined that at about 9:20 a.m., the employee, from Walker, Michigan, allegedly stabbed the company president in the side during a staff meeting. The employee ran from the building and fled in his car.

Police located and arrested him 15 minutes later. The company president was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Fruitport police say the motive for the stabbing is unknown, and other workers described the employee as "having a quiet demeanor," according to a news release.

An investigation is ongoing.