Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan emergency room nurse admits tampering with vials of fentanyl

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Siblings charged in deadly Foot Locker shooting, road closures in Metro Detroit and more top stories
Siblings charged in deadly Foot Locker shooting, road closures in Metro Detroit and more top stories 04:00

A former Metro Detroit emergency room nurse has pleaded guilty to tampering with vials of fentanyl, federal prosecutors said. 

Travis Eskridge, 53, of Grosse Pointe Park, was charged in February with three counts of tampering with a consumer product, one count of theft of medical products by an employee and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Officials say Eskridge worked as a registered nurse in the emergency room at Ascension St. John Hospital before he was removed from his position in August 2022 when tampering and theft of the vials were discovered.   

Eskridge admitted that he removed fentanyl from vials, replaced the fentanyl with another liquid and then returned the vials to a locked drug storage system. Prosecutors say Eskridge also admitted to stealing fentanyl vials over a nine-month period. 

"Patients rely on receiving the proper FDA-approved medications from those entrusted with their medical care," said Special Agent in Charge Ronne Malham, Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations, Chicago Field Office. "We must hold medical personnel accountable when they take advantage of their unique position and tamper with medications their patients need."

Eskridge's bond was continued under conditions that include him not seeking employment as a nurse. 

Eskridge could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and up to 5 years of supervised release. 

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11. 

The case was investigated by special agents with the Food and Drug Administration. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.