Michigan emergency room nurse admits tampering with vials of fentanyl

A former Metro Detroit emergency room nurse has pleaded guilty to tampering with vials of fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.

Travis Eskridge, 53, of Grosse Pointe Park, was charged in February with three counts of tampering with a consumer product, one count of theft of medical products by an employee and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Officials say Eskridge worked as a registered nurse in the emergency room at Ascension St. John Hospital before he was removed from his position in August 2022 when tampering and theft of the vials were discovered.

Eskridge admitted that he removed fentanyl from vials, replaced the fentanyl with another liquid and then returned the vials to a locked drug storage system. Prosecutors say Eskridge also admitted to stealing fentanyl vials over a nine-month period.

"Patients rely on receiving the proper FDA-approved medications from those entrusted with their medical care," said Special Agent in Charge Ronne Malham, Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations, Chicago Field Office. "We must hold medical personnel accountable when they take advantage of their unique position and tamper with medications their patients need."

Eskridge's bond was continued under conditions that include him not seeking employment as a nurse.

Eskridge could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and up to 5 years of supervised release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.

The case was investigated by special agents with the Food and Drug Administration.