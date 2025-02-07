Michigan emergency room nurse accused of tampering with vials of fentanyl

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A former Metro Detroit emergency room nurse is accused of tampering with vials of fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.

Travis Eskridge, 53, of Grosse Pointe Park, is charged with three counts of tampering with a consumer product, one count of theft of medical products by an employee and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Officials say Eskridge worked as a registered nurse in the emergency room at Ascension St. John Hospital before he was removed from his position in August 2022 after his tampering and thefts were discovered.

According to an indictment, Eskridge removed fentanyl from vials and replaced the drug with another liquid before placing the tampered vials back into a locked drug storage system.

Eskridge is also accused of stealing fentanyl vials over a nine-month period.

"Such crimes are a betrayal of the trust placed in licensed medical professionals. To protect the health and safety of our citizens, we take crimes like this seriously and pursue those in positions of trust who choose to harm others," said acting U.S. Attorney Beck.

Eskridge appeared in court Thursday and was released on bond with conditions that he not seek employment as a nurse.

If convicted, Eskridge faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the three tampering counts, up to five years in prison for the theft count and up to four years in prison for the acquiring by fraud count. Officials say each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

The case is being investigated by special agents with the Food and Drug Administration.