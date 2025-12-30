Michigan doctor warns of rising flu cases this season

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu cases in Michigan are soaring, like many states across the U.S.

The CDC estimates at least 7.2 million flu cases nationwide this season as of Dec. 20. Data shows that Michigan is seeing a "very high" influenza-like illness (ILI) activity level.

Doctors in Detroit say it's abnormal to see this many cases this early in the season, with spikes typically recorded in late January.

This year, doctors say the H3N2 K subclade slipped through the cracks. It's a version of the flu that could be deadly for some.

"H3N2 in particular tends to cause more hospitalizations and severe disease, especially in patients over 65 and young children," said Dr. Lea Monday, the section chief of Transplant Infectious Diseases at Wayne State University.

Monday says that because scientists didn't detect this variant when making this year's vaccine, it's not designed for it. However, the vaccine is the best way to keep you and everyone around you safe.

"Its really important for people to know this because even if they are vaccinated, they still might get ill with the flu this year," Monday told CBS News Detroit.

Monday says many patients who are not vaccinated may face more than the typical symptoms. She says she has seen hospital beds filled with cases of pneumonia that stemmed from the flu, but it can be prevented.

"Vaccination is still the best way to protect us from going to the hospital or going on a breathing machine or having any complications from the flu," said Monday.

Monday encourages children 6 months or older, and anyone 65 and older, to get the vaccine. Health experts say not to take washing your hands or staying home from work lightly, as it could save your neighbor's life.

"People who are vaccinated, they shed less virus, they are less infectious to others," said Monday.