Michigan doctor arrested for soliciting sex with a 5-year-old girl

A Southeast Michigan doctor was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the aftermath of a Florida police investigation involving solicitation of a sexual relationship with a 5-year-old girl.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida said in its report that the local Internet Crimes Against Children unit has been working with digital forensic experts in efforts "to monitor the dark web and keep our community safe from predators!"

As a result of an investigation that started in June, Dr. William J. Murdoch, described in the Florida police report as a Michigan family practice doctor, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and will be extradited to the State of Florida.

He is currently in custody in the Monroe County Jail, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office inmate records.

In response to a question about Murdoch's affiliation with ProMedica, which owns ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital in Monroe, a company spokesperson said:

"We can confirm that on September 2, the U.S. Marshals arrested Dr. William J. Murdoch. This arrest triggered an immediate suspension of Dr. Murdoch's hospital privileges and a termination of all activity involving the physician. We are supporting investigation efforts in this case. Our priority is the safety and care of our patients and their families."

Port St. Lucie police said in their report that one of their detectives was working in an undercover manner, portraying the mother of a young girl, when a man began an online conversation with her "to see if she would allow her 5-year-old to be courted by and have a sexual relationship with him."

"During the course of the investigation, stomach churning messages were exchanged that entailed his plan to groom the child and quickly turn the situation sexual," the police report said.

The report said the conversation "goes into detail of his demented behavior that is too explicit to share in its entirety; However, it varied in having a sexual relationship in multiple ways."

Further digital forensic investigation found additional explicit conversations on the topics of conception, abortion and intentional alcohol or drug use, the report said.

A warrant was immediately issued for Murdoch's arrest on what the Florida authorities described as "soliciting a parent to consent to the participation of sexual conduct involving a child."