Michigan doctor found guilty of assault, indecent exposure of elderly woman he met online

A 54-year-old Detroit doctor has been convicted of assault and aggravated indecent exposure of an elderly woman he met on Facebook.

Stephen Mason was convicted Wednesday on one count of aggravated indecent exposure and one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, according to Macomb County prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Mason befriended a 76-year-old woman on Facebook and met with the woman in person for the first time in August 2024, when Mason drove the victim home from a hair appointment. When they arrived at the victim's home, Mason was invited inside.

Investigators alleged that while in the victim's living room, Mason made a sexual advance toward her, but she rejected his advances. Prosecutors alleged that Mason masturbated in front of the victim.

"This conviction reaffirms the principle that no one is above the law. The defendant's criminal conduct against a 76-year-old victim was a grave violation of both the law and human dignity. Regardless of one's professional status or standing in the community, those who exploit or prey upon the elderly will be held fully accountable. Our office remains committed to protecting vulnerable victims and upholding the rule of law without exception," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Mason is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 30.