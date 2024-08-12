Michigan doctor accused of exposing himself to elderly woman he met online, officials say

2 dead, 4 hurt in Dearborn crash, 400M people suffer from long COVID and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 54-year-old Michigan doctor was charged in connection to an indecent exposure incident with a 76-year-old woman he had met online, officials said.

Stephen Bruce Mason was charged with assault and aggravated indecent exposure, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Mason allegedly drove the victim, who he had met online, home from a hair appointment. When they arrived at her house, the victim invited the man inside.

While inside the house, Mason allegedly made sexual advances on the woman, but she rejected the advances. After that, Mason allegedly masturbated in front of her.

Mason was arraigned in Sterling Heights District Court and given a $1,000 bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22.

"Our legal system does not discriminate based on profession or social standing," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Whether you are a doctor or any other member of the community, the law applies equally to everyone. We are dedicated to pursuing justice impartially, ensuring that all individuals are held accountable for their actions."